VIRGINIA WATER, England -- José María Olazábal was named Wednesday as the European team's fourth vice captain for the Ryder Cup.

It's the fourth time Olazábal will serve as assistant -- after 2008, 2010 and 2014 -- and he was captain for Europe's famous comeback win at Medinah in 2012. He also played for the European team on seven occasions from 1987 to 2006, winning 20½ points.

European captain Luke Donald had already picked three vice captains -- Thomas Bjørn, Edoardo Molinari and Nicolas Colsaerts -- for the Ryder Cup being held at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

"I am really looking forward to feeling that special adrenaline flow, the intensity and the electricity that only the Ryder Cup can bring -- I'm really excited to be part of it all again," Olazábal said.

"It was a very nice surprise to be asked by Luke. I didn't expect it, but I was delighted when the call came."