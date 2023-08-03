The Koepka crew gained a new member.

On Thursday morning, Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims Koepka, took to social media to announce the birth of their first child on July 27th.

Social media sleuths were quick to assert that the capitalization of "Crew" in the caption of the couple's joint Instagram post might be more than a grammatical error.

One look at Sims Koepka's Instagram story confirmed the internet detectives were correct in their assumption: The newborn is named Crew Sims Koepka. The proud new mom shared that Crew arrived six weeks prior to his due date by C-section, throwing a wrench in her plans for a baby shower on July 29th. According to her stories, the couple pivoted by donating the entire party to a local charity.

Jena also expressed her elation that Brooks -- who added a fifth major championship to his collection by claiming the PGA Championship in May -- was on hand for the birth. "He is already such an amazing father and partner and I was so thankful he was home for this," Jena wrote of the LIV Golf star.

In a series of Instagram story slides, the actress and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model detailed that they were unable to take Crew home from the hospital yet as he will "be in the NICU for a little while longer" and that "leaving the hospital without your baby is something I wish on no one." But she assured her followers that Crew is "meeting tiny milestones every day."

Brooks is scheduled to play in the LIV Golf Greenbrier event this weekend.