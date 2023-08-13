SNOQUALMIE, Wash. -- Stephen Ames opened and closed with eagles Sunday in a runaway victory in the Boeing Classic, his fourth PGA Tour Champions win of the season.

The 59-year-old naturalized Canadian citizen from Trinidad shot a 9-under 63 at Snoqualmie Ridge for a seven-stroke victory over defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Ames matched the tournament record at 19-under 297 after opening with consecutive 67s to take a one-stroke lead into the final round.

Jimenez, also 59, closed with a 69.

K.J. Choi (65) and Steven Alker (71) tied for third at 10 under. Bernhard Langer had a 69 to tie for fifth at 8 under with Stuart Appleby (65) and Keith Horne (66).

Ames started fast Sunday with the eagle on the par-5 first, added a birdie on No. 6 and reeled off four straight on Nos. 14-17 before capping the victory with a 4-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th.

Ames has six career senior victories, also winning the Trophy Hassan II in February, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in May and the Principal Charity Classic in June. Steve Stricker leads the tour with five victories this season.

Local favorite Fred Couples shot a 73 to tie for 26th at 3 under. The 63-year-old former Masters champion grew up playing public golf courses in the Seattle area.

Boo Weekley tied for 66th in his Champions debut, shooting 75-73-78.