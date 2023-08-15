Lucas Glover and Rory McIlroy are paired in the first round of the BMW Championship -- the penultimate event of the FedEx Cup playoffs -- at the North Course of Olympia Fields Country Club outside of Chicago.

The scramble for positioning at East Lake Country Club, site of the PGA Tour Championship, began last week with Glover finishing 1 shot better than McIlroy to claim the victory for the second consecutive week.

No. 1 Jon Rahm and No. 2 Scottie Scheffler tee off together at 1:38 p.m. ET, one group ahead of Rickie Fowler and Keegan Bradley (1:49 p.m. ET).

Only the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings are still alive for the tour title.

Glover, 43, was No. 112 in the playoff standings before wins at the Wyndham Championship and St. Jude Championship lifted him all the way to No. 4.

Patrick Cantlay, edged out by Glover at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in a playoff on Sunday, will tee off with Max Homa -- one group ahead of McIlroy and Glover -- at 10:54 a.m. ET.

Cantlay is the defending champion of the BMW Championship and stands fifth in the Cup standings; Homa is No. 6.

The winner of the no-cut event takes home $3.6 million of an elevated $20 million purse and 2,000 FedEx Cup points.

The top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the final round Sunday advance to the Tour Championship.