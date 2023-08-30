Share Open Extended Reactions

PGA Tour golfer Gary Woodland will undergo surgery on Sept. 18 to remove a lesion from his brain, he announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

Woodland, 39, said his condition was diagnosed a few months ago and that he had been trying to treat symptoms with medication.

"I wanted to share a recent health development with you," Woodland wrote. "On Sept. 18th, I'll be having surgery to remove a lesion found on my brain. I was diagnosed a few months ago and have been trying to treat symptoms with medication. After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we've made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action.

"I'm in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone."

Woodland is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, including the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

In 2017, Woodland and his wife, Gabby, were expecting twins when they lost their daughter three months before their son Jaxson was born 10 weeks premature, weighing 3 pounds. They suffered two miscarriages the next year. Woodland and his wife had twin girls, Maddox and Lennox, in August 2019.