Former U.S. Open winner Gary Woodland had surgery Monday to remove a lesion from his brain.

A statement posted on Woodland's social media accounts said the "majority of the tumor" was removed during the surgery and that the 39-year-old PGA Tour veteran is now resting.

Woodland had announced last month that he was diagnosed with the lesion earlier this year and initially tried to treat symptoms with medication, before he and his family made the decision to try to remove the lesion via surgery.

Woodland is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, including the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

He played in 24 events this season, making 18 cuts and finishing in the top 25 six times.

Woodland has not announced when he intends to return to playing.