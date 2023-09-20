Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are teaming up on a massive new entertainment complex in New York City.

T-Squared Social, located on 42nd Street, opened on Wednesday. Formed of a collaboration between Woods, Timberlake, NEXUS Luxury Collection and 8AM Golf, the sports bar clocks in at an enormous 22,000 square feet.

"The idea for T-Squared Social came to us during a round of golf at Albany, our development in The Bahamas," Woods said in a release. "Justin and I thought it would be cool to create a place that combines our favorite things and brings people together to just have a great time. We always knew we wanted to do something together, and NEXUS gave us the platform to bring our idea to life."

In addition to food and drink, T-Squared Social includes Full Swing Golf simulators, duckpin bowling, darts and over 35 televisions, including a 200-inch flat screen which purports to be the largest in the city. Pictures and memorabilia from Woods and Timberlake -- an avid golfer who played in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and served as tournament host of the PGA Tour's Shriners Childrens' Open -- adorn the walls as well.