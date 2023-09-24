SUGAR GROVE, Ill. -- Sebastián Muñoz quickly pulled away from a crowd at the top Saturday, playing his opening five holes in 5-under par on his way to a second-round 8-under 63 and a 3-shot lead in LIV Golf-Chicago.

Munoz was part of a five-way tie for the lead after the first of three rounds. He started with three straight birdies at Rich Harvest Farms, then holed out from 123 yards on the par-4 fifth hole for an eagle.

Munoz was at 13-under 129, 3 clear of Anirban Lahiri, who had a bogey-free 66.

Abraham Ancer birdied six holes in a seven-hole stretch late in his round for a 66, leaving him tied for third with Dustin Johnson (66) and Thomas Pieters (67). They were 5 shots behind.

Points leader Cameron Smith shot 71 and was 11 shots behind.

Brooks Koepka is the only player in LIV's 48-man league who will be playing in the Ryder Cup next week. The PGA champion had a 69 and was 8 shots back. Sergio Garcia, part of that five-way tie for the 18-hole lead, had a 73 to fall out of contention.