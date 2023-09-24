SUGAR GROVE, Ill. -- Bryson DeChambeau shot 6-under 28 on the back nine, closed with one last birdie on his penultimate hole and won LIV Golf-Chicago on Sunday by one shot over Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri.

DeChambeau finished with an 8-under 63 at Rich Harvest Farms and a 54-hole total of 13-under 200. He began on the fourth hole under LIV's shotgun start format, made his only bogey on the par-4 ninth and then reeled off four birdies in five holes.

It was the second win of the season on the Saudi-funded tour for DeChambeau, whose Crushers -- including Lahiri -- won the team competition by three shots. That means DeChambeau takes home $5.25 million -- $4 million for the individual trophy.

DeChambeau closed with a 12-under 58 to win at The Greenbrier in early August.

Leishman shot 66. Lahiri, who started on the first hole in the final pairing with second-round leader Sebastian Munoz, bogeyed the par-4 18th to fall out of a tie with DeChambeau.

Munoz, who led by three after 36 holes, closed with a 73.

Brooks Koepka, playing his final tournament before the Ryder Cup in Italy, shot 71 to finish at 5 under. Koepka, who won the PGA Championship in May and was picked to the U.S. team by captain Zach Johnson, will be the only LIV player participating in the biennial team competition.

There are two events remaining on LIV's 2024 schedule, next month in Saudi Arabia and at Trump National Doral in Florida.