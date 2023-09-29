Team U.S. and Team Europe are facing off in Day One of Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.
Storylines abound, but one stands out of the bunch: America's 30-year period without a win on European soil. Europe has six consecutive victories outside the U.S. with the Americans' last win overseas coming September 1993 at The Belfry in Warwickshire, England.
Team U.S. is off to a bit of a rough start, with Europe notching four straight pairing victories in the first round, but there's still time for the U.S. to come back, and plenty to see on and off the field of play with both squads taking over Rome.
Here are some of the top moments from the Ryder Cup:
Rahm comes up clutch
Need someone to nail a putt to tie things up on 18? Jon Rahm's your guy.
JON RAHM 😲#TeamEurope | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/zSbR5vMbSE— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 29, 2023
Hovland birdies 18
Viktor Hovland closed out his first round in epic fashion.
VIKTOR HOVLAND!!! 🇳🇴🇪🇺#TeamEurope | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/KCe0pWZn5Y— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 29, 2023
Famous fans
Novak Djokovic and Gareth Bale were on-hand to take in the tournament.
.@GarethBale11 and @DjokerNole cheering on from the side lines 🙌#RyderCup pic.twitter.com/O3YzOaO6GP— Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 29, 2023
Just missed it
Jon Rahm came achingly close to a hole-in-one on this shot.
Jon Rahm was so close to just the SEVENTH hole-in-one in Ryder Cup history 🤯 #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/phe1vfXc6Y— Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 29, 2023
We're all Fitznesses
Matt Fitzpatrick was locked-in for the first round, and it had Rory McIlroy feeling some kind of way.
Fitzy's on fire🔥@MattFitz94 eagles the fifth.#TeamEurope | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/WcKHU3nl4Q— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 29, 2023
Rory is all of us watching @MattFitz94 this afternoon 👏#TeamEurope | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/9BrHjvs83Q— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 29, 2023
Rookie mistake
Nicolai Højgaard nearly forgot two essential tools needed to make his Ryder Cup debut: his putter and passport.
Just a couple of Nicolai Højgaard rookie mistakes 😅— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 28, 2023
❌ Passport
❌ Putter#TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/PNg2bR1Jl5
On the course, however, Højgaard is looking like a seasoned veteran.
Welcome to the Ryder Cup, Nicolai Højgaard! 👊#TeamEurope | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/nptsJlHNcs— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 29, 2023
CLUTCH.— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 29, 2023
Nicolai Højgaard showing no signs of nerves on his Ryder Cup debut 👀#TeamEurope | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/N3dEdjbpVV
Hovland's ace
A practice-round hole-in-one for Viktor Hovland? Light work.
VIKTOR HOVLAND JUST MADE A HOLE-IN-ONE ON THE PAR-4 5TH AT MARCO SIMONE! 🤯pic.twitter.com/EXvwoK9rd0— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 28, 2023
Patriotic poses
American golfers and fans alike are decked out in the country's colors. Earlier in the week Sam Burns showed off his patriotic new look.
All about that 🔴⚪️🔵#RyderCup #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/j7sFKapI1N— Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 28, 2023
The fans are bringing it. 🔥#RyderCup | #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/FOvfdqbGWw— Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 27, 2023
When in Rome
The Spanish Steps served as a scenic background ahead of the tournament.
A premium night on the Spanish Steps. 🤩#RyderCup | #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/Pv3EKxMhfu— Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 28, 2023
Different tastes
Viktor Hovland listens to metal music to get ready for a match ... and if his teammates' reactions are anything to go by, that makes him unique at the Ryder Cup.
"That's not even music. That's horrendous."— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 27, 2023
Viktor Hovland's @RyderCupEurope teammates couldn't believe the metal music he listens to 😂pic.twitter.com/PJAnsPVu5j
Red carpet looks
The golfers and their significant others were on point fashion wise at the pre-tournament gala.
Red carpet ready 🕴️@RyderCupEurope | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/bTfNKdghmq— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 27, 2023
Lads and ladies looking sharp 💯 pic.twitter.com/SJKIpUcrhr— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 27, 2023
The @RyderCupUSA team cleans up nicely 🥰 pic.twitter.com/gQAk3Obtmv— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 27, 2023
Picture perfect 📸 pic.twitter.com/P0zpXlhcG7— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 27, 2023
Viktor Hovland, who is single, decided to keep Europe vice-captain Jose Maria Olazabal company instead.
Viktor Hovland never change 😂#TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/h6QkMtgSKq— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 27, 2023
