          2023 Ryder Cup - top shots, Djokovic and more in Rome

          play
          Hamilton: Remarkable start for Europe at Ryder Cup (1:42)

          Tom Hamilton reviews the opening morning of the Ryder Cup as Europe takes a 4-0 lead over the USA. (1:42)

          • ESPN staffSep 29, 2023, 03:00 PM ET

          Team U.S. and Team Europe are facing off in Day One of Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

          Storylines abound, but one stands out of the bunch: America's 30-year period without a win on European soil. Europe has six consecutive victories outside the U.S. with the Americans' last win overseas coming September 1993 at The Belfry in Warwickshire, England.

          Read more: Reflecting on 30 years of U.S. Ryder Cup misery as team seeks to end drought

          Team U.S. is off to a bit of a rough start, with Europe notching four straight pairing victories in the first round, but there's still time for the U.S. to come back, and plenty to see on and off the field of play with both squads taking over Rome.

          Here are some of the top moments from the Ryder Cup:

          Rahm comes up clutch

          Need someone to nail a putt to tie things up on 18? Jon Rahm's your guy.

          Hovland birdies 18

          Viktor Hovland closed out his first round in epic fashion.

          Famous fans

          Novak Djokovic and Gareth Bale were on-hand to take in the tournament.

          Just missed it

          Jon Rahm came achingly close to a hole-in-one on this shot.

          We're all Fitznesses

          Matt Fitzpatrick was locked-in for the first round, and it had Rory McIlroy feeling some kind of way.

          Rookie mistake

          Nicolai Højgaard nearly forgot two essential tools needed to make his Ryder Cup debut: his putter and passport.

          On the course, however, Højgaard is looking like a seasoned veteran.

          Hovland's ace

          A practice-round hole-in-one for Viktor Hovland? Light work.

          Patriotic poses

          American golfers and fans alike are decked out in the country's colors. Earlier in the week Sam Burns showed off his patriotic new look.

          When in Rome

          The Spanish Steps served as a scenic background ahead of the tournament.

          Different tastes

          Viktor Hovland listens to metal music to get ready for a match ... and if his teammates' reactions are anything to go by, that makes him unique at the Ryder Cup.

          Red carpet looks

          The golfers and their significant others were on point fashion wise at the pre-tournament gala.

          Viktor Hovland, who is single, decided to keep Europe vice-captain Jose Maria Olazabal company instead.

