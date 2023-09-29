Tom Hamilton reviews the opening morning of the Ryder Cup as Europe takes a 4-0 lead over the USA. (1:42)

Team U.S. and Team Europe are facing off in Day One of Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

Storylines abound, but one stands out of the bunch: America's 30-year period without a win on European soil. Europe has six consecutive victories outside the U.S. with the Americans' last win overseas coming September 1993 at The Belfry in Warwickshire, England.

Team U.S. is off to a bit of a rough start, with Europe notching four straight pairing victories in the first round, but there's still time for the U.S. to come back, and plenty to see on and off the field of play with both squads taking over Rome.

Here are some of the top moments from the Ryder Cup:

Rahm comes up clutch

Need someone to nail a putt to tie things up on 18? Jon Rahm's your guy.

Hovland birdies 18

Viktor Hovland closed out his first round in epic fashion.

Famous fans

Novak Djokovic and Gareth Bale were on-hand to take in the tournament.

Just missed it

Jon Rahm came achingly close to a hole-in-one on this shot.

Jon Rahm was so close to just the SEVENTH hole-in-one in Ryder Cup history

We're all Fitznesses

Matt Fitzpatrick was locked-in for the first round, and it had Rory McIlroy feeling some kind of way.

Rookie mistake

Nicolai Højgaard nearly forgot two essential tools needed to make his Ryder Cup debut: his putter and passport.

Just a couple of Nicolai Højgaard rookie mistakes



❌ Passport

Passport and Putter

On the course, however, Højgaard is looking like a seasoned veteran.

CLUTCH.



Nicolai Højgaard showing no signs of nerves on his Ryder Cup debut

Hovland's ace

A practice-round hole-in-one for Viktor Hovland? Light work.

VIKTOR HOVLAND JUST MADE A HOLE-IN-ONE ON THE PAR-4 5TH AT MARCO SIMONE!

Patriotic poses

American golfers and fans alike are decked out in the country's colors. Earlier in the week Sam Burns showed off his patriotic new look.

When in Rome

The Spanish Steps served as a scenic background ahead of the tournament.

Different tastes

Viktor Hovland listens to metal music to get ready for a match ... and if his teammates' reactions are anything to go by, that makes him unique at the Ryder Cup.

"That's not even music. That's horrendous."



"That's not even music. That's horrendous." Viktor Hovland's teammates couldn't believe the metal music he listens to

Red carpet looks

The golfers and their significant others were on point fashion wise at the pre-tournament gala.

Lads and ladies looking sharp

Viktor Hovland, who is single, decided to keep Europe vice-captain Jose Maria Olazabal company instead.

.