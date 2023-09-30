GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy -- Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler will miss the Saturday afternoon fourballs at the Ryder Cup after being benched by America captain Zach Johnson.

The U.S. head into the afternoon's session faced with a massive 9 ½ - 2 ½ deficit, having lost the morning foursomes 3-1. Johnson has decided to shuffle his pack again for the afternoon session as the U.S. attempt to claw back some of the difference but has decided to leave out world No.1 Scheffler and five-time Majors winner Koepka.

The two suffered a record defeat on Saturday morning, as they lost 9&7 to the pairing of Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg in foursomes. It was the heaviest defeat suffered by a pair in Ryder Cup history across 18 holes in fourball or foursomes.

Television cameras picked up Scheffler in tears at the 11th as he came to terms with the defeat. He has won just a half point so far in the competition, after he and Koepka tied with Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard on Saturday.

Rickie Fowler is also left out, meaning his sole action in this year's Ryder Cup came on Friday morning in the foursomes where he lost with Collin Morikawa against Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka.

The announced pairings mean just Max Homa from the America side will play in all five sessions. On the Europe side, Luke Donald has opted to rest Rahm but Rory McIlroy and Hovland will be the only two playing all five for the hosts.

Fourball pairings:

Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg vs. Sam Burns & Collin Morikawa

Tommy Fleetwood & Nicolai Hojgaard vs. Max Homa & Brian Harman

Justin Rose & Robert MacIntyre vs. Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth

Matt Fitzpatrick & Rory McIlroy vs. Patrick Cantlay & Wyndham Clark