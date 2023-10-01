Rory McIlroy had to be ushered into a car by teammate Shane Lowry during a heated argument in the parking lot of Marco Simone Golf Club on Saturday. (0:23)

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy -- European star Rory McIlroy and American caddie Joe LaCava reportedly met at the Ryder Cup to clear the air Sunday, one day after their disagreement on the 18th green spilled into a parking lot at Marco Simone Golf Club.

According to a report from NBC Sports, LaCava, who caddies for Patrick Cantlay, sent a text message to someone in McIlroy's team on Saturday night.

"Love you guys, I have nothing but respect," LaCava wrote in the text, according to the report.

McIlroy and LaCava then met before Sunday's singles matches, according to NBC Sports.

McIlroy became upset because LaCava was standing in his putting line and wouldn't move. LaCava was waving his hat while celebrating Cantlay's 43-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole. Cantlay had three straight birdies to help defeat McIlroy and England's Matt Fitzpatrick 1 up in the final four-ball (best ball) match.

TV cameras later captured Ireland's Shane Lowry pushing McIlroy into a car while he shouted at someone in the parking lot. Caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay was standing close by. McIlroy shouted: "This can't happen. This can't happen. It's a f---ing disgrace." Mackay is American player Justin Thomas' caddie.

A British media report Saturday suggested that the U.S. team was fractured, and that Cantlay was one of the reasons because of his displeasure with American players not being paid to compete in the Ryder Cup. The report said Cantlay wasn't wearing a team-issued hat in protest, which he denied.

Many European fans mocked Cantlay during Saturday afternoon's match by waving their hats at him. After Cantlay made the final putt, he pretended to tip a hat to the crowd. Other American players, caddies and team members waved their hats to European fans as well.

"Patrick made three great putts at the end to seal the deal, so hats off to them," McIlroy said after the match. "They played a great match, and yeah, I mean, a few scenes there on 18 and just fuel for the fire tomorrow."

McIlroy was playing Sam Burns in the fourth singles match Sunday.