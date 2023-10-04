Lexi Thompson is set to become the fifth woman ever to tee it up against the men on the PGA Tour.

Thompson, 28, accepted a sponsor invitation to play in the Shriners Children's Open, which begins Oct. 12 in Las Vegas. An official announcement is expected to be made Wednesday.

"I'm hopeful that my ability to play with the men next week at the Shriners Children's Open sends a great message to the young women that you can chase your dream regardless of how hard it is," Thompson said in a statement. "I'm grateful to Shriners Children's for this opportunity to spend the week alongside these inspirational kids."

Thompson is no stranger to making history. At age 12 in 2007, she became the youngest player ever to qualify for the U.S. Women's Open. She also became the youngest winner of an LPGA tournament when she took the Navistar LPGA Classic at age 16 in 2011.

Since joining the LPGA in 2012, Thompson has 11 victories.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lexi to the 2023 tournament," said Patrick Lindsey, executive director of the Shriners Children's Open. "We are eager to have Lexi on the course and continue to break through barriers."

Brittany Lincicome was the last woman to play a PGA Tour event, teeing it up at the 2018 Barbasol Championship. Ten years before that, Michelle Wie West played in the 2008 Legends Reno-Tahoe Open. Wie West played in eight PGA Tour events throughout her career. The other women who have played on the tour include Suzy Whaley, who played in the 2003 Greater Hartford Open, and Annika Sorenstam, who played in the 2003 Bank of America Colonial.