Open Extended Reactions

TGL added three more players this week in advance of its January debut as Sahith Theegala, Cam Young and Keegan Bradley all are on board, TMRW Sports announced Wednesday.

Those additions come a week after Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton were named to the growing roster of participants.

TGL is the virtual golf league backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, which is set to air on ESPN in a multi-year deal that was announced last week.

All matches will be played at SoFi Center on Palm Beach State College's campus in Florida, with the facility being built just for this purpose.

There are now 19 pro golfers who have committed to play, with the league's schedule consisting of 15 two-hour matches held weekly before the semifinals and finals.

The TGL will be played among six teams of four players each, although only three players will compete for each team at a time.

In addition to the six players just named, the TGL also will consist of Woods, McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim and Billy Horschel. More players are expected to be added.

TMRW Sports, a firm created by Woods, McIlroy and media executive Mike McCarley, formed TGL.

So far, it has attracted big-name ownership, signed on to have their teams represent Los Angeles, Boston, Atlanta and New York.

The Los Angeles team is co-owned by Alexis Ohanian, wife Serena Williams, and her sister, Venus Williams. Fenway Sports Group owns the Boston squad. AMB Sports & Entertainment, run by Arthur Blank, will oversee Atlanta's franchise. The New York team, the latest to join the league, will be run by Cohen Private Ventures, the family office of New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, who bought the fourth TGL team in early September.