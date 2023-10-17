Open Extended Reactions

TGL, the tech-infused golf league being fronted by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, completed its 24-player roster with the addition of five more players, including U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay, the league announced Tuesday.

Also joining TGL are PGA Tour players Lucas Glover, a two-time winner this past season, Min Woo Lee and Kevin Kisner.

"This is a milestone day for all of us at TGL presented by SoFi," TGL CEO Mike McCarley said in a statement. "To add five players of this caliber and finalize our inaugural roster of 24 PGA Tour stars who will comprise our six TGL teams furthers our momentum for our first event in January."

The five players join a roster that already included major championship winners Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry and Adam Scott. McIlroy and Woods will also compete in the league.

TGL is scheduled to begin play on Jan. 9 at a purpose-built arena on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Florida. The league will consist of six teams with four-man rosters; matches will feature three golfers playing for each team in a match-play format on a virtual course with a short-game complex.

The inaugural season will include 15 regular-season matches, followed by semifinals and finals. The matches will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+.

"The more I talked to the other players involved in TGL, the more I wanted to be a part of the competition," Cantlay said. "This is a great opportunity to showcase golf in a new tech-forward format during primetime. TGL will give us a chance to not only highlight our skills as players, but also showcase a side of ourselves different than what fans traditionally see from us on the course."

Four of the six franchise names and owners have been revealed by the league: Atlanta Drive GC, TGL Boston, Los Angeles Golf Club and TGL New York.