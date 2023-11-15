Open Extended Reactions

The season-ending CME Group Tour Championship will have an $11 million purse, an increase from previous years, and a record $4 million winner's check in 2024, the LPGA Tour announced Wednesday.

The runner-up for next year's event in Naples, Fla., will receive $1 million, with every competitor in the 60-player field earning at least $55,000.

The CME Group Tour Championship, the final even of the LPGA season, has increased its purse size and added a $55,000 payday for qualifiers. Lydia Ko is the defending champion of the tournament, which kicks off this week. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

"Beginning next year, the CME Group Tour Championship's $11 million purse will be the highest on the LPGA Tour, and the $4 million first-place prize will be the largest single prize in women's sports," CME Group chairman and CEO Terry Duffy said in a news release. "Both of these developments will make our event even more exciting for the players and spectators, while bringing more parity to the game."

The CME Group has extended its sponsorship of the Tour Championship through 2025.

The 2023 tournament begins Thursday at Tiburon Golf Club, where Australia's Lydia Ko is the defending champion. This year's purse is $7 million, with $2 million going to the winner.