          Thriston Lawrence in lead after third, eyes second Joburg win

          • Reuters
          Nov 25, 2023, 11:02 AM ET

          South African Thriston Lawrence will take a 3-shot lead into the final round of the DP World Tour's Joburg Open at Houghton Golf Club after a 67 on Saturday left him on 15 under par as he seeks to regain the title he won in 2021.

          Lawrence, 26, started his third round on the par 70 course a shot behind rookie compatriot Nikhil Rama (72) and managed four birdies to go with a bogie on the par-4 sixth.

          "I had a game plan, to play like I did in the first two rounds, and I executed it," Lawrence said. "I showed patience and could have gone lower but for a few missed putts.

          "There was just about no wind at the end of the round and I felt comfortable that I could take on a lot of holes with the driver.

          "Tomorrow it is exactly the same, hopefully I can make a few more putts but I am happy with my game."

          Lawrence has four wins on the tour, including the Joburg Open two years ago when a score of 12 under was enough for victory in a tournament shortened to 36 holes because of bad weather.

          He leads second-placed compatriot Dean Burmester (68), with Rama and Jacques Kruyswijk (69) a further shot back at 11 under par.

          Rama could not replicate Friday's 62 as he doubled-bogeyed the par-4 first hole and then had a further 3 dropped shots to go with three birdies.