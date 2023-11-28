Open Extended Reactions

Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka added Graeme McDowell to his four-man LIV Golf team for 2024 on Tuesday.

McDowell, 44, played for Cleeks GC in 2023. The Northern Irishman finished 42nd in individual points and Cleeks was 10th out of 12 teams.

Only the top 24 individuals and the team captains were guaranteed spots for next season. McDowell's two-year LIV Golf contract had expired.

Added to Smash GC on a lifeline from Koepka, McDowell joins current teammates Jason Kokrak and Matthew Wolff.

McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open champion, won four times on the PGA Tour and 11 times on the European circuit.