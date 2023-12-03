Open Extended Reactions

Dean Burmester made two birdies over the final three holes to pull away from the field and win the South African Open on Sunday by 3 strokes, securing back-to-back titles on the DP World Tour following his triumph at the Joburg Open last week.

The 34-year-old South African's final-round 68 saw him finish with a four-round total of 277, well clear of the trio of Renato Paratore, Jesper Svensson and Ryan van Velzen at 280.

Burmester started the final round 2 shots off the lead but went to the top of the leaderboard after making three birdies and a bogey in tricky scoring conditions on the front nine.

He had looked in danger of missing the cut, or even withdrawing, after feeling unwell Friday, when he carded a 74, but Burmester played himself into contention Saturday with a third-round 65.

Van Velzen shared the overnight lead but was 1 over on Sunday to drop to 8-under par, while Paratore put a double-bogey behind him early and also finished with two birdies on the final three holes.