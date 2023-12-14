Open Extended Reactions

Jon Rahm has decided to lay low and avoid public events until February after agreeing to jump from the PGA Tour to the LIV Golf in a big-money move.

In his first appearance Wednesday after signing with the circuit funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, the 29-year-old Spaniard was surprised to find TV cameras at an event he was attending in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao.

"I didn't think there would be any cameras and that it would be a bit more intimate," Rahm told a select audience at the Sociedad Bilbaina hall who appeared to be outnumbered by media professionals.

Rahm was there to receive the Dama Bilbaina 2023 prize awarded by the private club in recognition of his sporting career.

"I am under very strict instructions not to do public events, which I have imposed on myself a little bit for myself, and for the change I have given to the world of golf in the last week," Rahm said, giving a categorical "No!" when asked if he was planning to give an interview.

"There will be nothing until February. I'm not allowed to."

One of golf's most popular and charismatic figures, Rahm became the biggest name to sign with LIV Golf since Australian Cameron Smith joined after winning the 2022 Open Championship.

Sources told ESPN that Rahm's multiyear contract that is worth more than $300 million and includes partial ownership of his new LIV Golf team.

LIV Golf League CEO and commissioner Greg Norman told ESPN on Wednesday morning that several players have contacted LIV Golf officials to inquire about the remaining spots on the team that Rahm will captain.

Rahm's departure will be seen as another massive blow to the PGA Tour, which has watched many of its stars defect to the breakaway league lured by massive paydays.

On Wednesday, Rahm described himself as a "normal person."

"I don't consider that what I do is much different and that I am more or less important than the rest," Rahm said. "The only thing is that I'm seen on TV right now, and that's it. ... Hopefully a little less so in the future."

LIV Golf starts its third season at Mayakoba in Mexico from Feb. 2-4.

Information from ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Reuters was used in this report.