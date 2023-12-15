Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, are teeing off at the PNC Championship Pro-Am this weekend, and we're already getting some memorable moments from them both.
Woods recently made his return to professional golf after having surgery in April to address arthritis stemming from his February 2021 car wreck. He finished even par and 18th out of 20 golfers at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in early December.
Both the elder and younger Woods seem to be having a blast at the pro-am event. Here are some of their highlights.
Team Woods has arrived @PNCChampionship 👀 pic.twitter.com/kqDxvSB8gX— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 15, 2023
Like father, like son 🏌️♂️🐅— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) December 15, 2023
Tiger & Charlie are back for their fourth @PNCchampionship.@PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/cFemHFjk9k
"That was nasty!" 🔥@TigerWoods loving Charlie's warm-up flop shots.@ChampionsTour pic.twitter.com/8Iqb9gneLa— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 15, 2023
"Just get in the cart" 😆— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 15, 2023
Charlie Woods got away with this one @PNCChampionship.#TOURVault pic.twitter.com/FEBkGD7DfZ