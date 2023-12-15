Open Extended Reactions

DORAL, Fla. -- Donald Trump is getting another LIV Golf event at one of his courses.

Trump posted on the Truth Social site that his Trump National Doral near Miami would host a LIV Golf event in April. He did not mention the date, but the only opening on LIV's schedule is for April 5-7, the weekend before the Masters.

LIV Golf later confirmed it's headed to Trump's Doral course, saying in a statement to Golfweek: "We can confirm that LIV Golf will be returning to Doral in Miami for 2024. We look forward to announcing the rest of the schedule and additional details in the very near future."

Trump courses were missing from the list when the 2024 LIV Golf schedule was announced, presumably to steer clear during an election year in which he is campaigning to regain the presidency he lost in 2020.

Doral had been on the schedule as the season-ending event in 2022 and 2023. Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey, was used by LIV each of the last two years, and this season included a stop at his course in northern Virginia.

LIV went to Orlando, Florida, a week before the Masters this year.

Doral, known in golf circles as the "Blue Monster" for more than 50 years, was a staple on the PGA Tour's Florida swing and once was regarded as the first stop on the road to the Masters.

LIV recently signed Masters champion Jon Rahm.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.