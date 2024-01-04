2024 PGA Sentry Tournament: Schedule, how to watch on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 PGA Tour season begins this week with the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The Plantation Course at the Kapalua Resort in Maui, Hawaii, will host the event.

When is the Sentry Tournament? How can I watch?

The event will take place from Jan. 4-7, with live coverage on ESPN+.

Jan. 4

12:30 p.m. ET: Featured hole | Plantation Course | No. 14 | Par 4

12:45 p.m. ET: Featured group | Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim | ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

Jan. 5

12:45 p.m. ET: Featured hole | Plantation Course | No. 14 | Par 4

2:33 p.m. ET: Featured group | Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland | ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Max Homa, Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler

Jan.6-7

TBD

What makes this year's group of golfers special?

Featured groups include world No. 1 player Scottie Scheffler and reigning FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland, as well as rising star Ludvig Åberg and fan favorites Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler. The tournament field includes eight of the top 10 players in the world, three FedEx Cup champions and 11 major winners.

What other live PGA Tour coverage can fans expect from ESPN?

Golf fans will have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR's Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA Tour Live, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

