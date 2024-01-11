During his interview with Pat McAfee, Phil Mickelson says he doesn't see himself as a future Ryder Cup captain. (2:00)

Phil Mickelson said he doesn't see himself becoming U.S. Ryder Cup captain in 2025 because he's too divisive as a player and chief promoter of Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

"I don't feel I'm the right guy to be involved with the team because I'm a very divisive character right now, if you will, and I understand that," Mickelson said during an appearance on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday.

"The players on the PGA Tour, there's a lot of hostilities towards me, and I don't feel I'd be the best leader for them."

Mickelson played on every Ryder Cup team from 1995 through 2018, and he was a vice captain in 2021. He was briefly suspended by the PGA Tour for his role in promoting LIV Golf and then joined the breakaway league in June 2022.

Twice a runner-up in the U.S. Open at Bethpage Black, Mickelson was long considered an obvious choice when the matches go to Bethpage in 2025.

Mickelson said a captain needs to be "somebody that you want to follow" and brings unity while having solid relationships with the players.

"I knew I was going to take some hits going forward," Mickelson said. "I'm OK with that. And as a divisive individual. I don't think I'm the best unifier going forward for the Ryder Cup, and that's fine because I've had so many great memories with it."

Europe already has announced Luke Donald, who presided over a victory in September at Marco Simone in Italy, will return as captain for 2025.

The PGA of America has not announced the next U.S. captain. Tiger Woods is considered among the front-runners, though he has not indicated his interest for 2025.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.