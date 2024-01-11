How to watch the 2024 Sony Open: Schedule, channel, more

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 PGA Tour season continues this week with the Sony Open at the Waialae Country Club in Hawai'i. There's a $8.3 million purse and $1.494 million first-place prize.

Si Woo Kim won the event last year, edging Hayden Buckley by 1 stroke. Now, he's trying to become the first back-to-back winner since Jimmy Walker in 2015.

How can I watch the Sony Open?

Featured group and featured hole coverage from all four rounds will air on ESPN+.

The first round starts on Jan. 11 at noon ET and continues through 10:30 p.m. ET. On Jan. 12, the event continues from noon ET to 10:30 p.m. ET. On Jan. 13, the event will air from 1:15 p.m. ET through 10:30 p.m. ET.

The final round airs Jan. 14 from 1 p.m. ET through 8 p.m. ET.

Who are the favorites entering the Sony Open?

According to ESPN BET's latest odds, the favorites are Ludvig Aberg (+1400), Matthew Fitzpatrick (+1600), Tyrell Hatton (+1600), Brian Harman (+2000), Russell Henley (+2000), Chris Kirk (+2500) and Corey Conners (+2500).

Last year's winner, Si Woo Kim, is listed at +3500.

Where can I find more PGA coverage?

Be sure to check out ESPN's PGA hub, which features breaking news, power rankings, in-depth features, stats, the PGA Tour schedule and more.