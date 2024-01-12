Rory McIlroy says he wasn't understanding enough of golfers who joined the LIV Tour early on. (1:27)

Rory McIlroy: I was too 'judgmental' of LIV defectors (1:27)

Open Extended Reactions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Rory McIlroy recovered from a quadruple bogey to shoot a 1-under 70 on Friday and maintain the lead at the halfway point of the Dubai Invitational.

The No. 2-ranked Northern Irishman sank a nearly 30-foot putt for birdie on the par-3 16th and finished the second round with a 2-stroke lead at 10-under 132 overall at Dubai Creek Resort.

Jeff Winther (66) bogeyed the 18th and joined Yannik Paul (70) in a tie for second place at the European tour event.

McIlroy had surprised himself with a first-round 62 and added back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth holes Friday.

Then came the par-3 eighth.

McIlroy pulled his tee shot into the water and hit nearly the same spot from the drop zone. He put his fifth shot onto the green but needed two putts.

He then made birdies on the 10th, 13th and 16th.

Jordan Smith (67), Zander Lombard (68), Tommy Fleetwood (69), Thorbjorn Olesen (69) and Thriston Lawrence (70) were all 3 shots off the lead.

McIlroy sees the Dubai Invitational -- a tournament in a relaxed setting, with no cut and a 60-man field -- as a gentle way to ease into 2024. He once lived in Dubai and often visits early in the year to fine-tune his game.