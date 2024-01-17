How to watch the American Express: Schedule, channel, more

Rory McIlroy says he wasn't understanding enough of golfers who joined LIV Golf early on. (1:27)

The American Express gets underway at La Quinta Country Club in California on Thursday. The purse is $8.4 million, and the first-place prize is $1.512 million.

How can I watch the American Express?

All rounds of the American Express will air on ESPN+.

The first round is Thursday, Jan. 18, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET and continuing through 7 p.m. ET. The second round is Friday, Jan. 19, and will air from 11:30 a.m. ET through 7 p.m. ET. On Saturday, Jan. 20, the third round will air from 11:30 a.m. ET through 7 p.m. ET.

The final round on Sunday, Jan. 21, begins at 11:30 a.m. and wraps up at 7 p.m. ET.

Who won the American Express last year?

Jon Rahm won the event last year, edging out Davis Thompson by 1 stroke. The American Express was one of four PGA Tour events Rahm won in 2023.

Unfortunately, Rahm won't be defending his title in this year's American Express, as he recently signed with LIV Golf and was suspended by the PGA. Rahm reportedly inked a multiyear contract worth more than $300 million with the Saudi Arabian-financed circuit.

This ensures that a new winner will emerge at this year's American Express.

