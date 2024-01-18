Open Extended Reactions

As he prepares to tee off at this week's The American Express in La Quinta, Calif., world No. 6 Patrick Cantlay said he finds that he's able to balance playing golf while also serving on the player advisory board.

Cantlay, 31, who has been at the forefront of the merger discussions with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund on the players' side, said it's a priority to set up his fellow PGA Tour players for the future.

"I mean, I have a responsibility to the membership, to represent them as best as possible, and I care deeply about that," he said. "So, doing a good job there is not only what I want to do, but also my responsibility. Seeing through this deal, as best as possible, to set up the PGA Tour players both now and in the future, is a priority for me.

"That aside, as far as my golf goes, that is my primary job is my golf. Doing everything I can, time management-wise, to have enough time to prioritize both things correctly is important and a challenge, but that's life."

Though Rory McIlroy has commented on how stressful it can be to deal with the off-the-course matters while also keeping his focus on playing, Cantlay said that's not a problem for him.

"I think it's one of my strengths is compartmentalizing and being as focused as I possibly can be at the task at hand," said Cantlay, who set the PGA West Pete Dye Stadium Course record with a final-round 61 as runner-up of the 2021 event. "So, I think there's a little more effort to try to focus solely on golf while I'm golfing, but I'm able to do that."

Cantlay, who has finished ninth twice at this event, hails from Long Beach, Calif., so he almost feels at home.

"(It's) a tournament that I played a lot," he said. "A place I really like. It's only a couple hours from where I grew up. By now, golf courses that I feel very comfortable on. I know it will take quite a few under, similar to Maui (last week), so we'll see how many birdies I can make."

Though playing on three different courses at the event -- PGA West Pete Dye Stadium Course, the Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club -- Cantlay won't change his regular approach.

"I think it's important really to be patient around these tracks," he said. "I think you can make two, three, four, five birdies in a row out here, but when you're making pars you're feeling like you're falling behind. Sometimes you just have to wait for your stretch of holes.

"Especially on Nicklaus Tournament and La Quinta, they feel like courses that you've got to shoot 3-, 4-under a side. So, I know that, but at the same time play my normal golf and stay patient."

As for what would constitute a successful season for him, Cantlay offered a succinct answer.

"I think two things: consistency, and then also winning golf tournaments," he said. "That's really it."