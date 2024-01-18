Open Extended Reactions

On Thursday, LIV Golf announced a partnership with Las Vegas-based firm U.S. Integrity to monitor the betting market, educate its participants and use technology to spot improper gambling on its events.

LIV Golf chief operating officer Lawrence Burian said in a release that the partnership is critical as the new international tour attempts to increase its presence in the betting space.

"Establishing the highest standards in all aspects of our competition processes and operations is of primary importance to LIV Golf," Burian said. "Similar to many top sports leagues, working with industry-leading partners like U.S. Integrity demonstrates our commitment to ensuring gaming integrity within our sports."

The deal with LIV Golf adds to U.S. Integrity's growing network of partners, including professional and collegiate sports leagues, sportsbooks and state gaming regulators. U.S. Integrity will provide compliance services and give LIV Golf access to ProhiBet, a technology that detects prohibited bettors attempting to wager on events.

"Combining ProhiBet's cutting-edge encrypted data transfer system with LIV Golf's commitment to preserving sports integrity will enhance the transparency and reliability of their sports betting operations," U.S. Integrity founder and CEO Matt Holt said in the release.