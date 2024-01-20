How to watch Farmers Insurance Open: Schedule, channel, more

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 PGA Tour continues with the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego from Jan. 24-27. The purse is $9 million and the first-place prize is $1.62 million.

How can I watch the Farmers Insurance Open?

All rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open will air on ESPN+.

The first round begins on Wednesday at noon ET and continues until 7 p.m. ET. The second round will air on Thursday from noon ET to 7 p.m. ET. On Friday, the third round will air from 12:30 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET.

The final round airs on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET.

Who won the event last year?

Max Homa won last year's Farmers Insurance Open, beating out Keegan Bradley by two strokes. Homa has committed to defend his title this year. He'll be one of seven past winners of the Farmers Insurance Open competing in this year's event.

The event hasn't had a repeat winner since Tiger Woods won back-to-back-to-back-to-back from 2005 through 2008, but Homa will look to change that.

Where can I find more PGA coverage from ESPN?

Be sure to check out ESPN's PGA hub, which features breaking news, power rankings, in-depth features, stats, the PGA Tour schedule and more.