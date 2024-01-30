Tyrrell Hatton shoots a 62 in the second round as his final shot is a putt from off the green. (0:26)

Three days before its season opener in Mexico, the LIV Golf League on Tuesday announced the signing of England's Tyrrell Hatton to join Jon Rahm's new team, Legion XIII, the first expansion franchise in the circuit's history.

Hatton, the 16th-ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking, will join Zimbabwe's Kieran Vincent and University of Tennessee sophomore Caleb Surratt on Rahm's team. His squad will be the 13th team in a league that plays 54 holes and has shotgun starts.

"We've come a long way in a short period of time and are extremely proud of the team and brand we are building," Rahm said in a statement. "As we were developing the team's brand it became clear that I wanted to fight alongside a group of guys who aligned perfectly with what the team stands for.

"Tyrrell is a fierce competitor, proven champion, and of course my Ryder Cup teammate. Caleb is one of the brightest next gen stars of the game. And Kieran is a steady, talented ball striker who earned his promotion to LIV and is elevating his game every day."

The Telegraph of London reported Monday that Hatton received a deal worth about $60 million after LIV Golf officials made a late push for him to sign.

LIV Golf officials have been courting Hatton and other PGA Tour players for months after signing Rahm on Dec. 7. Two weeks ago, Hatton told reporters in Dubai that he was staying with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour "as of right now" after having discussions with LIV Golf.

"The introduction of Legion XIII is a testament to LIV Golf's continued growth as our league builds for the long-term," said LIV Golf commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said in a statement "Jon Rahm is one of the top competitors in the world and his team will make an immediate impact on the league both on and off the golf course.

"This is another exciting moment in the natural evolution of LIV Golf and the future for the sport."

Hatton, 32, is a six-time winner on the DP World Tour and won once on the PGA Tour at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The Englishman finished second at the 2023 Players Championship, one of his seven top-10 finishes in 21 starts last season. Hatton has competed on the European Team in three Ryder Cups.

Surratt, a native of Indian Trail, North Carolina, won the SEC individual championship and was named the league's freshman of the year in 2023. He is the 10th-ranked amateur in the world and was a member of last year's Walker Cup team.

Last week, LIV Golf added Poland's Adrian Meronk, a four-time winner on the DP World Tour and the circuit's player of the year in 2023. Meronk was expected to play on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour this season; he withdrew from the field ahead of last week's Farmers Insurance Open.

LIV Golf hasn't announced the addition of Meronk, who is expected to join Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC squad.

LIV Golf begins its third season Friday at Mayakoba Resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.