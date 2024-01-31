How to watch 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am gets underway Thursday, marking the second of eight signature events on the PGA Tour schedule.

Last year, Justin Rose won the event at the Monterey Peninsula, which features a $20 million purse (with a $3.6 million first-place prize). This year, 48 of the top 50 players who made the BMW Championship are in the field, as noted by ESPN's Mark Schlabach. That field includes No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Rory McIlroy, No. 4 Viktor Hovland and No. 5 Xander Schauffele.

A pro-am team competition will run concurrently across the first two rounds Thursday and Friday. Each professional will be partnered with an amateur, including notable players like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Steve Young, Josh Allen, Larry Fitzgerald, Pau Gasol, Buster Posey, Condoleezza Rice and Alex Smith. After 36 holes, a pro-am team will be crowned. Last year, Rodgers and Ben Silverman won the pro-am team competition.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

How can I watch the Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

ESPN+ will air all four rounds, starting at 11:45 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday and 11 a.m. ET Sunday.

Who are the favorites?

ESPN BET currently has McIlroy (+800) and Scheffler (+800) as the favorites, followed by Hovland (+1300), Schauffele (+1400), Jordan Spieth (+1600), Max Homa (+1600) and Patrick Cantlay (+1900). Last year's winner, Rose, is +10000.

Where can I find more golf coverage from ESPN?

Be sure to check out ESPN's golf page, which includes breaking news, in-depth analysis, rankings, recaps of each Masters Tournament since 1960 and more.