PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- Wyndham Clark was declared the winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday evening when the PGA Tour canceled the final round because of wicked weather conditions that would linger into the next day and cause safety concerns.

Clark's final stroke was to tap in for birdie Saturday, giving him a course record 12-under 60 and a one-shot lead over Ludvig Åberg.