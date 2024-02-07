Charlie Woods chips in the birdie from just off the green as Tiger flashes a smile. (0:19)

Tiger Woods has committed to next week's Genesis Invitational for his first competitive rounds in 2024.

Woods announced on social media Wednesday that he would play in the tournament that he hosts and benefits his TGR Foundation.

"Excited to be a playing host next week," Woods wrote.

Woods has played in just one solo event since withdrawing from the 2023 Masters, finishing 18th out of 20 players in the no-cut Hero World Challenge in December. He also finished in a tie for fifth place with his son Charlie at the PNC Championship that month.

The Genesis Invitational was the event Woods was attending when he was involved in a February 2021 car crash that caused major leg injuries.

Woods underwent surgery on his right ankle two weeks after last year's Masters to address post-traumatic arthritis that was caused by injuries from the crash.

This is set to be Woods' first event since his longtime partnership with Nike ended last month after 27 years.

The Genesis Invitational will be held Feb. 15-18 at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. It is one of the PGA Tour's designated events for 2024, expected to draw a top field vying for a share of the $20 million purse.

Woods, 48, has played in 14 tournaments at Riviera and never has won. His best finish came in 1999 when he finished second at the Nissan Los Angeles Open, as the tournament formerly was known. He shot a 1-under 283 last year to finish tied for 45th place.

