SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Lucas Glover withdrew from the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on Thursday morning because he missed his tee time.

A PGA Tour official confirmed to ESPN that Glover had withdrawn and Ryo Hisatsune, the first alternate, had replaced him in the field. The tour was not given a specific reason for Glover's withdrawal.

However, Glover told the Golf Channel that he misread a text message with his tee time, which was set for 10:26 a.m. ET/8:26 a.m. Arizona time.

"I'm kicking myself but laughing at myself at the same time," Glover told the Golf Channel.

Glover said he was in his hotel room when a WM Phoenix Open official called him to tell him he had a minute before his tee time.