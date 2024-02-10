SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- A woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after falling at the 16th hole on Friday at TPC Scottsdale during the WM Phoenix Open.

The incident took place late afternoon and police emptied part of the bleachers near where the victim fell.

According to a statement from the Thunderbirds, the civic organization that hosts the WM Phoenix Open, police officers and fire personnel "reacted quickly at the scene to give the injured fan immediate medical attention and then provided safe transport to a local medical center for further evaluation."

It's unknown if the woman fell from the general admission grandstand that line the left side of the fairway leading up to the green or from a luxury suite above that. Officers were seen looking behind the grandstand. They let fans return to the emptied section after the victim was transported by fire personnel.

It was unknown if the victim had been drinking before the incident.

"The WM Phoenix Open works closely with local law enforcement, fire and medical organizations and the PGA TOUR to strategically place emergency units throughout tournament grounds to promptly address health and safety situations," the statement said. "We will provide additional details if or when appropriate out of respect for medical privacy."

TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole, the centerpiece of the golf extravaganza known as the "Greatest Show on Grass," is known for rowdy crowds of as much as 16,000 daily fans packed into a raucous triple-tiered stadium.