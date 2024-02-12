How to watch 2024 Genesis Invitational: ESPN+ schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The Genesis Invitational gets underway Thursday at the Riviera Country Club in California. The PGA Tour's third signature event has a $20 million purse, with a first-place prize of $4 million.

Tiger Woods has committed to the Genesis Invitational -- his first competitive rounds in 2024. Last year's winner, Jon Rahm, won't be competing this year, after making the jump to LIV Golf.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Genesis Invitational.

How can I watch the Genesis Invitational?

The Genesis Invitational will be broadcast on ESPN+. Below is the complete schedule. All times Eastern.

THURSDAY

First round: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

Second round: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

Third round: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Final round: 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Who is the favorite?

According to ESPN BET, Scottie Scheffler (+700) is the favorite to win this year's Genesis Invitational.

The next-best odds belong to Rory McIlroy (+1100), Viktor Hovland (+1400), Xander Schauffele (+1400), Justin Thomas (+1500), Max Homa (+1600) and Collin Morikawa (+1800).

Woods is listed at +15000 odds.

Where can I find more ESPN golf coverage?

