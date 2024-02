Open Extended Reactions

Augusta National has lengthened the course again - this time by a whopping 10 yards.

The club released its media guide for the 2024 Masters on Monday, and the only change to the course was a tee box on the par-5 second hole that is 10 yards back and to the left.

The hole now plays 585 yards. It ranked as the easiest hole last year, and cumulatively has been ranked the second-easiest hole behind the par-5 13th.