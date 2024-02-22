Open Extended Reactions

CHONBURI, Thailand -- Peiyun Chien shot an 8-under 64 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the LPGA Tour event in Thailand, the first of three tournaments on the LPGA's Asian swing.

The 33-year-old Taiwanese player had an eagle, seven birdies and a bogey on the Siam Country Club Old Course at Chonburi southeast of Bangkok. Chien is winless on the LPGA Tour but has had 10 career top-10 finishes.

Sei Young Kim shot 66 and was in second place. The group tied for third with 67s included Brooke Henderson, Patty Tavatanakit, Jenny Shin and Madelene Sagstrom. Jin Young Ko and Japan's Erika Hara shot 68 and were in a group four strokes behind Chien.

Defending champion Lilia Vu had a 73.

LPGA tournaments are also scheduled over the next two weeks in Singapore and China.