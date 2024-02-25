Open Extended Reactions

Anthony Kim hasn't played professionally in 12 years, but he is poised to return next week at LIV Golf Jeddah, according to multiple reports.

Kim, 38, a three-time winner in his six years on the PGA Tour, had surgery on his left Achilles tendon after the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship.

LIV Golf Jeddah will be held March 1-3 at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Saudi Arabia.

NBC Sports reported Saturday that Kim had been in contact with officials from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

Kim would void an insurance policy from his previous playing days that is worth an estimated $10 million if he returns to a pro circuit, according to multiple reports.

LIV Golf's new format includes two wild-card players, one of whom will reportedly be Kim. Each LIV Golf event in 2024 features 13 teams of four players each, and two wild cards. Those wild cards will earn points as individuals and could eventually earn a place on a LIV Golf team.

Kim's expected return was first reported by Golf Channel/NBC.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.