CHONBURI, Thailand -- Local favorite Patty Tavatanakit held off a fast-finishing Albane Valenzuela to clinch the LPGA Thailand by 1 stroke Sunday.

The 24-year-old Bangkok native showcased her prowess with a brilliant approach shot to tap in an easy birdie on the final hole to card a final round 67, finishing at 21 under-par-267 at Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course.

"I'm honestly speechless. I was so nervous today and choked a bit as there are many Thai fans showing up to support me," said Tavatanakit, whose triumph marked her second LPGA victory since her win at the ANA Inspiration in 2021.

"It's a dream come true to win a home tournament in front of my parents."

Tavatanakit has been riding a wave of success, having triumphed at the Ladies European Tour in Saudi Arabia seven days ago. Ranked 43rd in the world, she joins former world No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn as the second local champion of this tournament, following Jutanugarn's victory in 2021.

Valenzuela, ranked 91st in the world carded a brilliant 63, including an eagle on the fifth hole and seven birdies -- six on the back nine -- finishing at 20 under-par-268.

"I gave it my all out there. I'm proud of my performance," the 26-year-old Swiss said.

Sei Young Kim of Korea, the 2020 Women's PGA Championship winner, closed with a solid 65, ending with a total of 18 under-par-270, tying for third place alongside her compatriot Hye-jin Choi, who posted a 66.

LPGA tournaments are also scheduled over the next two weeks in Singapore and China.