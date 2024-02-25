Open Extended Reactions

Dutch golfer Darius Van Driel carded a final-round 67 Sunday to claim a first career win on the DP World Tour with a score of 14 under-par and a 2-shot victory in the Kenya Open played at the Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.

Van Driel, 34, carded an eagle on the par-five 10th hole, immediately followed by a bogey, and three birdies in a solid final round after starting the day level with Spaniard Manuel Elvira. The latter could only manage one under-par 70 on Sunday.

Darius Van Driel became the first wire-to-wire winner of the 2024 DP World Tour season with his Kenya Open victory. Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Elvira's older brother, Nacho Elvira, finished tied second on 12 under-par after carding a 66, level with England's Joe Dean, who managed a 67.

Van Driel lost his tour card last year but came through Q-school to play in the 2024 season and has been rewarded for that perseverance.

"It means a lot, I never thought [winning] would hit this hard. It is a dream come true. I kept my emotions cool all round, but after that last putt it is all coming out," an emotional Van Driel said.

Van Driel already had two top-10 finishes this season and led after each round at the Kenya Open to become the first wire-to-wire winner in the 2024 campaign.