Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 edition of "The Match" introduces a new format: PGA vs. LPGA. Rory McIlroy and Max Homa will represent the former, while Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang represent the latter.

The made-for-TV charity golf event is in its ninth edition, with Thompson and Zhang being the first women to participate in the challenge.

Homa is also participating in the exhibition for the first time. McIlroy is the veteran of the bunch as he makes his second appearance, but he is still searching for a victory. He and his teammate, Tiger Woods, fell to Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth with a 3 and 2 loss in his December 2022 debut.

The superstars will compete in a 12-hole skins match at The Park golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. All four players will hit from the same tee boxes on the four par-3 holes, then the men and women will use different tee boxes for the remaining holes.

Here are the best moments from "The Match" with McIlroy, Homa, Thompson and Zhang.