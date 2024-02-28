How to watch 2024 PGA Cognizant Classic: ESPN+ schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 Cognizant Classic gets underway Thursday morning at the PGA National Resort and Spa in Florida. The purse is $9,000,000, with a first-place prize of $1,620,000.

Chris Kirk won last year's event, defeating Eric Cole in a playoff.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Cognizant Classic.

How can I watch the Cognizant Classic?

Each round of the Cognizant Classic will air on ESPN+. Here is the complete schedule:

All times Eastern.

THURSDAY

First round: 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Second round: 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Third Round: 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Final Round: 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Who is the favorite?

According to ESPN BET, Rory McIlroy (+800) is the favorite entering the Cognizant Classic.

The next-best odds belong to Cameron Young (+2000), Eric Cole (+2200), Byeong Hun An (+2500), Russell Henley (+2500), Matthew Fitzpatrick (+2800) and Tom Kim (+2800).

The reigning champion, Kirk, is listed at +4500.

Where can I find more PGA coverage from ESPN?

