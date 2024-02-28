        <
          How to watch 2024 PGA Cognizant Classic: ESPN+ schedule

          • ESPN staffFeb 28, 2024, 03:30 PM ET

          The 2024 Cognizant Classic gets underway Thursday morning at the PGA National Resort and Spa in Florida. The purse is $9,000,000, with a first-place prize of $1,620,000.

          Chris Kirk won last year's event, defeating Eric Cole in a playoff.

          Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Cognizant Classic.

          How can I watch the Cognizant Classic?

          Each round of the Cognizant Classic will air on ESPN+. Here is the complete schedule:

          All times Eastern.

          THURSDAY

          First round: 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

          FRIDAY

          Second round: 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

          SATURDAY

          Third Round: 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

          SUNDAY

          Final Round: 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

          Who is the favorite?

          According to ESPN BET, Rory McIlroy (+800) is the favorite entering the Cognizant Classic.

          The next-best odds belong to Cameron Young (+2000), Eric Cole (+2200), Byeong Hun An (+2500), Russell Henley (+2500), Matthew Fitzpatrick (+2800) and Tom Kim (+2800).

          The reigning champion, Kirk, is listed at +4500.

