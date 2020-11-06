Masters Week: Reliving Tiger Woods' win and returning to Augusta National

With the 2020 Masters postponed, relive the best five moments in Masters history. (2:02)

The Masters is, finally, here. After a seven-month delay from its normal April date because of the coronavirus pandemic, and 19 months since Tiger Woods won the event to claim his fifth green jacket and 15th major championship, the best in the world return to Augusta National.

How to watch the Masters

All times ET

Tuesday

Tuesday at the Masters: Noon-2 p.m. on ESPN+

Wednesday

Wednesday at the Masters: Noon-2 p.m. on ESPN+

Thursday

SportsCenter at the Masters: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. on ESPN

ESPN Social Media Show: 2-2:30 p.m. on ESPN Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Amen Corner: 7:30 a.m.-4:15 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured groups: 7:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured holes: Nos. 4, 5 and 6: 7:55 a.m.-4:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured holes: Nos. 15 and 16: 8:15 a.m.-4:45 p.m. on ESPN+

ESPN Social Media Show: 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. on ESPN Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

First-round coverage: 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

First-round coverage (encore): 8 p.m.-11 p.m: ESPN

Friday

First-round coverage (encore): 2:55 a.m.-6 a.m. on ESPN2

SportsCenter at the Masters: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on ESPN

ESPN Social Media Show: 2-2:30 p.m. on ESPN Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Amen Corner: 7:30 a.m.-4:15 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured groups: 7:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured holes: Nos. 4, 5 and 6: 7:55 a.m.-4:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured holes: Nos. 15 and 16: 8:15 a.m.-4:45 p.m. on ESPN+

ESPN Social Media Show: 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. on ESPN Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Second-round coverage: 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Second-round coverage (encore): 8 p.m.-11 p.m: ESPN

Saturday

Second-round coverage (encore): 3 a.m.-6 a.m. on ESPN2

College GameDay from the Masters: 9 a.m.-noon on ESPN

Featured groups: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on ESPN+

Amen Corner: 10:10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured holes: Nos. 4, 5 and 6: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured holes: Nos. 15 and 16: 11:15 a.m.-4:15 p.m. on ESPN+

Sunday

Featured groups: 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Amen Corner: 8:10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured holes: Nos. 4, 5 and 6: 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured holes: Nos. 15 and 16: 9:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. on ESPN+

Can Augusta National contain Bryson DeChambeau?

Everyone knows Bryson DeChambeau bulked up and now hits it far -- very far. What we don't know is how this will translate at the Masters. Is DeChambeau about to tear Augusta National apart? READ

12 things you didn't know about Tiger's win

It's been 19 months since Tiger won the Masters. But most people remember everything from that week. Still, there are some things you don't know about his victory. READ

A quiet Masters might be perfect for Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is still searching for the final piece of the career grand slam. Perhaps the odd fall date and the lack of patrons will provide the stage, at last, to try on that green jacket. READ

The quiet perk of being in the Masters field

Professionals dream of playing in the Masters. But the other, less talked about part: They get to play Augusta in the months leading up to the tournament. It's those quiet moments where business deals are struck and memories are made. READ

The world's biggest names recall Tiger's 2019 triumph

From Condoleezza Rice to Bill Murray, Peyton Manning to Michael Phelps, Jack Nicklaus to Nick Saban, Joe LaCava to Cheyenne Woods, the world's biggest names remember where they were and what they thought as it happened. We asked them all. READ

How might Augusta look in the fall?

What Augusta National might look and play like for a fall Masters

The Masters has long been a staple of spring. If the world shows up this year at Augusta National, it'll be in November. So how will the course change? READ

A guide to Augusta National

With the help of past champions, we uncover some of the secrets of Augusta National. READ

19 months ago ...

It was one of the more memorable -- and improbable -- Masters of all time.

+ Tiger and the Masters victory even he never saw coming. READ

+ How Tiger made the earth shake again at the Masters. READ

+ Social media goes wild after Tiger wins. READ

+ He's back: Tiger gets first Masters win since 2005. READ