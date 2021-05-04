PGA Championship 2021: News, tee times, schedule, coverage and analysis from the tournament

The PGA Championship is back in its normal spot in May after shifting to August in 2020 because of COVID-19. Last year's event, won by Collin Morikawa, was played at TPC Harding Park without fans on-site.
The spectators will be back this year as the event returns to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina for the first time since 2012.
Here is all the information you need for this year's second major.
Key information
When: May 20-23
Where: Kiawah Island's Ocean Course
Defending champion: Collin Morikawa
How to watch
All times ET
Tuesday
Noon-3 p.m.: Tuesday at the PGA Championship on ESPN+
Wednesday
Noon-3 p.m.: Wednesday at the PGA Championship on ESPN+
Thursday
7 a.m.-1 p.m.: First-round coverage on ESPN+
1-7 p.m.: First-round coverage on ESPN
7 a.m. until end of play: Featured groups and featured holes on ESPN+
Friday
7 a.m.-1 p.m.: Second-round coverage on ESPN+
1-7 p.m.: Second-round coverage on ESPN
7 a.m. until end of play: Featured groups and featured holes on ESPN+
Saturday
8-10 a.m.: Third-round coverage on ESPN+
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Third-round coverage on ESPN
8 a.m. until end of play: Featured groups and featured holes on ESPN+
Sunday
8-10 a.m.: Final-round coverage on ESPN+
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Final-round coverage on ESPN
8 a.m. until end of play: Featured groups and featured holes on ESPN+
Tee times
Announced tournament week
Everything you need to know
