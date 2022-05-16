PGA Championship 2022: Tournament news, tee times, schedule, television coverage and analysis

The year's second major, the PGA Championship, gets going this week at Southern Hills Country Club. Defending champion Phil Mickelson will not be there, his break from golf continuing a bit longer.
Tiger Woods, who made his return to the sport at the Masters after 14 months away due to a car accident in February 2021, will be in the field. As will Scottie Scheffler, who won the Masters and is the only player still with a shot at winning the Grand Slam.
Key information
When: May 19-22
Where: Southern Hills Country Club (Tulsa, Oklahoma)
Defending champion: Phil Mickelson
How to watch
All times ET
Tuesday, May 17
Noon-3 p.m.
News conferences, player interviews and practice round highlights
Wednesday, May 18
Noon-3 p.m.
News conferences, player interviews and practice round highlights
Thursday, May 19
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Main broadcast coverage on ESPN+
9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Featured groups on ESPN+
9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
Featured holes (Nos. 16, 17 & 18) on ESPN+
1 p.m.-2 p.m.
PGA Championship with Joe Buck and Michael Collins on ESPN
2 p.m.-5 p.m.
PGA Championship with Joe Buck and Michael Collins on ESPN2
2 p.m.-8 p.m.
First-round coverage on ESPN
8 p.m.-conclusion
Coverage on ESPN+
Friday, May 20
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Main broadcast coverage on ESPN+
8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Featured groups on ESPN+
8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
Featured holes (Nos. 16, 17 & 18) on ESPN+
1 p.m.-2 p.m.
PGA Championship with Joe Buck and Michael Collins on ESPN
2 p.m.-5 p.m.
PGA Championship with Joe Buck and Michael Collins on ESPN2
2 p.m.-8 p.m.
Second-round coverage on ESPN
8 p.m.-conclusion
Coverage on ESPN+
Saturday, May 21
8 a.m.-10 a.m.
Main broadcast coverage on ESPN+
8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Featured groups on ESPN+
Noon-7 p.m.
Featured holes (Nos. 16, 17 & 18) on ESPN+
9 p.m.-10 a.m.
PGA Championship with Joe Buck and Michael Collins on ESPN/ESPN+
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
PGA Championship with Joe Buck and Michael Collins on ESPN+
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third-round coverage on ESPN
Sunday, May 22
8 a.m.-10 a.m.
Main broadcast coverage on ESPN+
8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Featured groups on ESPN+
Noon-7 p.m.
Featured holes (Nos. 16, 17 & 18) on ESPN+
9 p.m.-10 a.m.
PGA Championship with Joe Buck and Michael Collins on ESPN/ESPN+
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
PGA Championship with Joe Buck and Michael Collins on ESPN+
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Fourth-round coverage on ESPN
Tee times
Tee times for the first two rounds will be announced on Tuesday, May 17
The fall of Phil Mickelson
