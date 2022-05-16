PGA Championship 2022: Tournament news, tee times, schedule, television coverage and analysis

Gene Wojciechowski says Phil Mickelson's absence at the PGA Championship is a powerful exclamation point during a tumultuous time in his life. (3:26)

How Mickelson went from the 2021 PGA Championship title to withdrawing in 2022 (3:26)

The year's second major, the PGA Championship, gets going this week at Southern Hills Country Club. Defending champion Phil Mickelson will not be there, his break from golf continuing a bit longer.

Get ESPN+ here | Download the app | WatchESPN

Tiger Woods, who made his return to the sport at the Masters after 14 months away due to a car accident in February 2021, will be in the field. As will Scottie Scheffler, who won the Masters and is the only player still with a shot at winning the Grand Slam.

Key information

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

When: May 19-22

Where: Southern Hills Country Club (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

Defending champion: Phil Mickelson

How to watch

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

All times ET

Tuesday, May 17

Noon-3 p.m.

News conferences, player interviews and practice round highlights

Wednesday, May 18

Noon-3 p.m.

News conferences, player interviews and practice round highlights

Thursday, May 19

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Main broadcast coverage on ESPN+

9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Featured groups on ESPN+

9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Featured holes (Nos. 16, 17 & 18) on ESPN+

1 p.m.-2 p.m.

PGA Championship with Joe Buck and Michael Collins on ESPN

2 p.m.-5 p.m.

PGA Championship with Joe Buck and Michael Collins on ESPN2

2 p.m.-8 p.m.

First-round coverage on ESPN

8 p.m.-conclusion

Coverage on ESPN+

Friday, May 20

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Main broadcast coverage on ESPN+

8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Featured groups on ESPN+

8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.

Featured holes (Nos. 16, 17 & 18) on ESPN+

1 p.m.-2 p.m.

PGA Championship with Joe Buck and Michael Collins on ESPN

2 p.m.-5 p.m.

PGA Championship with Joe Buck and Michael Collins on ESPN2

2 p.m.-8 p.m.

Second-round coverage on ESPN

8 p.m.-conclusion

Coverage on ESPN+

Saturday, May 21

8 a.m.-10 a.m.

Main broadcast coverage on ESPN+

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Featured groups on ESPN+

Noon-7 p.m.

Featured holes (Nos. 16, 17 & 18) on ESPN+

9 p.m.-10 a.m.

PGA Championship with Joe Buck and Michael Collins on ESPN/ESPN+

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

PGA Championship with Joe Buck and Michael Collins on ESPN+

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Third-round coverage on ESPN

Sunday, May 22

8 a.m.-10 a.m.

Main broadcast coverage on ESPN+

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Featured groups on ESPN+

Noon-7 p.m.

Featured holes (Nos. 16, 17 & 18) on ESPN+

9 p.m.-10 a.m.

PGA Championship with Joe Buck and Michael Collins on ESPN/ESPN+

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

PGA Championship with Joe Buck and Michael Collins on ESPN+

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Fourth-round coverage on ESPN

Tee times

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Tee times for the first two rounds will be announced on Tuesday, May 17

The fall of Phil Mickelson

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

A year ago, Phil Mickelson was on top of the world, golf's oldest major champion at age 50. This week, he won't be at the PGA Championship. How did it all fall apart so fast? READ