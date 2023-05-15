        <
          PGA Championship 2023 - How to watch, PGA Tour vs. LIV, news, more

          The 2023 PGA Championship will take place at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, from May 18-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
          May 15, 2023, 09:30 AM ET

          The 105th PGA Championship will be held at Oak Hill Country Club in the Rochester, New York, area. Justin Thomas will look to defend his title; Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler aim to build on their dominant seasons; and Jordan Spieth will return from an injury with hopes of completing the career Grand Slam. We'll see LIV Golf players in the field this week as the PGA of America stuck with its usual invitation methods. Among the 18 LIV golfers competing are Cam Smith, two-time PGA champion Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson. Here's everything you need to know going into the 2023 tournament.

          Key information

          When: May 18-21

          Where: Oak Hill Country Club

          Defending champion: Justin Thomas

          Tee times: Released on Tuesday, May 16

          How to watch

          All times ET

          Thursday, May 18

          First Round
          7 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN+

          Featured Group 1
          (one morning, one afternoon)
          7 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

          Featured Group 2
          (one morning, one afternoon)
          8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

          Featured Group 3
          (one morning, one afternoon)
          8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

          Featured Group 4
          (one morning, one afternoon)
          8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

          Featured Holes 14, 15, 18
          8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

          "SportsCenter at the PGA Championship"
          10 a.m. - 2 p.m. | ESPN

          "PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie"
          11 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN

          First Round
          1 p.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN

          "PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie"
          1-3 p.m. | ESPN2

          Friday, May 19

          Second Round
          7 a.m. - 1 p.m. ESPN+

          Featured Group 1
          (one morning, one afternoon)
          7 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

          Featured Group 2
          (one morning, one afternoon)
          8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

          Featured Group 3
          (one morning, one afternoon)
          8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

          Featured Group
          (one morning, one afternoon)
          8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

          Featured Holes 14, 15, 18
          8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

          "SportsCenter at the PGA Championship"
          10 a.m. - 2 p.m. | ESPN

          "PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie"
          11 a.m. -1 p.m. | ESPN

          Second Round
          1- 7 p.m. | ESPN

          "PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie"
          1-3 p.m. | ESPN2

          Saturday, May 20

          Third Round
          8 a.m. - 10 a.m. | ESPN+

          Featured Group 1
          (one morning, one afternoon)
          8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

          Featured Group 2
          (one morning, one afternoon)
          8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

          Featured Group 3
          (one in morning)
          8 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN+

          Featured Group 4
          (one in morning)
          8 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN+

          "PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie"
          9-10 a.m. | ESPN

          Third Round
          10 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN

          "PGA Championship with No Laying Up"
          10 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN+

          Featured Holes 14, 15, 16
          Noon - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

          Sunday, May 21

          Final Round
          8 a.m. - 10 a.m. | ESPN+

          Featured Group 1
          (one morning, one afternoon)
          8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

          Featured Group 2
          (one morning, one afternoon)
          8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

          Featured Group 3
          (one in morning)
          8 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN+

          Featured Group 4
          (one in morning)
          8 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN+

          "PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie"
          9-10 a.m. | ESPN

          Final Round
          10 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN

          "PGA Championship with No Laying Up"
          10 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN+

          Featured Holes 14, 15, 16
          Noon - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

          News from the PGA Championship

          Tiger Woods won't play PGA Championship; Jordan Spieth entered READ

          DP World Tour sanctions 26 players who competed for LIV Golf READ

          The favorites, the longshots and those without hope to win

          Ranking the PGA Championship field READ

          PGA Championship betting odds

          Updated odds for all top contenders READ