Masters 2021: Tournament news, tee times, schedule, coverage and analysis

The break is short -- the shortest ever, actually. It was November when the Masters was last played, part of a wildly altered 2020 major championship schedule forced by the coronavirus pandemic.
Just like that, the 2021 Masters, back in its rightful place in April, is nearly here.
Key information
When: April 8-11
Where: Augusta National Golf Club
Defending champion: Dustin Johnson
How to watch
Tee times
Announced Tuesday, April 6.
Everything you need to know
As the 85th edition of the Masters approaches, we get you set with all the key storylines.
This Masters, without Tiger Woods
Woods will not play this year after suffering multiple leg injuries in a Feb. 23 automobile accident.
Reliving Dustin Johnson's 2020 win
Alongside his brother and caddie, Austin, Dustin Johnson won the event he always dreamed of winning.
A guide to Augusta National
With the help of past champions, we uncover some of the secrets of Augusta National.