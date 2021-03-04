Masters 2021: Tournament news, tee times, schedule, coverage and analysis

Michael Eaves and Andy North reflect on Dustin Johnson's stellar performance at the Masters as he earns his first green jacket. (1:14)

The break is short -- the shortest ever, actually. It was November when the Masters was last played, part of a wildly altered 2020 major championship schedule forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Just like that, the 2021 Masters, back in its rightful place in April, is nearly here.

Key information

When: April 8-11

Where: Augusta National Golf Club

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson

How to watch

Tee times

Announced Tuesday, April 6.

Everything you need to know

As the 85th edition of the Masters approaches, we get you set with all the key storylines. READ

This Masters, without Tiger Woods

Woods will not play this year after suffering multiple leg injuries in a Feb. 23 automobile accident. READ | Related: What happened | His condition | Timeline

Reliving Dustin Johnson's 2020 win

Alongside his brother and caddie, Austin, Dustin Johnson won the event he always dreamed of winning. READ

A guide to Augusta National

With the help of past champions, we uncover some of the secrets of Augusta National. READ