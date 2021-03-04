        <
          Masters 2021: Tournament news, tee times, schedule, coverage and analysis

          7:10 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The break is short -- the shortest ever, actually. It was November when the Masters was last played, part of a wildly altered 2020 major championship schedule forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

          Just like that, the 2021 Masters, back in its rightful place in April, is nearly here.

          Key information

          When: April 8-11

          Where: Augusta National Golf Club

          Defending champion: Dustin Johnson

          How to watch

          Full details of ESPN, ESPN+, CBS and Masters.com to come soon.

          Tee times

          Announced Tuesday, April 6.

          Everything you need to know

          This Masters, without Tiger Woods

          Woods will not play this year after suffering multiple leg injuries in a Feb. 23 automobile accident.

