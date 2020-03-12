The McDonald's All-American Game, the preeminent high school basketball all-star game, and the Jordan Brand Classic, Nike's premier high school basketball all-star game, announced cancellations on Thursday.

The 43rd McDonald's All American Game was scheduled to take place April 1 in Houston.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to cancel the 2020 McDonald's All American Games and all associated events," the event's official Twitter account announced. "We made this very difficult decision in order to protect the health and safety of the players, coaches, fans and event staff.

"We know how much the McDonald's All American Games means to the tremendously talented 48 high school athletes selected to the roster. Canceling the games does not diminish the contributions they have already made to the sport and their communities -- nothing can take away the fact that each of them will forever be a McDonald's All American."

The Jordan Brand Classic was scheduled for March 27 in Chicago.

"As we continue to navigate through the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, we are canceling this year's Jordan Brand Classic planned for March 27," the official Jordan Twitter account said. "While we understand how disappointing this is for the athletes, their families, and the communities who were excited to participate, in everything we do, we must prioritize the healthy and safety of our employees, athletes and consumers."